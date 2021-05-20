Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD waiting for a bullish breakout

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovering from the Fed? Not so fast, as sterling faces UK reopening risks
Freedom Day may be less free than anticipated – The UK may dilute plans to relax COVID-19 rules on June 21 due to worries about the India variant. While the number of people infected with the B.1.617.2 strain of coronavirus remains small, it is growing rapidly – 28% from Monday to Wednesday. The new worries about delaying the reopening come despite reassurances that existing vaccines cope with the variant. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Waiting for a bullish breakout
The GBP/USD pair bounced back, and trades near a daily high of 1.4189 as demand for the dollar receded. The market continues trading according to expectations of rising inflationary pressures in the US and how those could affect the Federal Reserve monetary policy. The favourite measures are government bond yields, which soared with FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, but quickly retreated to end Thursday near weekly lows. Read more...
GBP/USD: Minor support at 1.4115/05
GBPUSD minor support at 1.4115/05. A break lower targets 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.4025/15. Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.4135/40 & 1.4160/70. Important 6 month trend line resistance now at 1.4220/30. A break higher targets strong 200 week moving average resistance at 1.4300/10. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.4115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3985
|Daily SMA50
|1.3892
|Daily SMA100
|1.3833
|Daily SMA200
|1.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4278
