GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD topped exactly at important 6 month trend line resistance now at 1.4220/30. We wrote: Shorts at 1.4220/30 target 1.4170/60. If we continue lower look for 1.4130/20.
Perfect!! A potential 100 pips profit as we hit 1.4130/20. WE HAVE A MAJOR DOUBLE TOP SELL SIGNAL.
EUR/GBP
GBPNZD we wrote: holding above 1.9550/60 targets 1.9620/30 (hit this morning) & the May high at 1.9660/70. A break above 1.9690 targets 1.9715/25.
All targets hit.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD minor support at 1.4115/05. A break lower targets 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.4025/15.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.4135/40 & 1.4160/70. Important 6 month trend line resistance now at 1.4220/30. A break higher targets strong 200 week moving average resistance at 1.4300/10.
EURGBP first support at 8600/8590 but below here re-targets 8565/60. A break lower to today targets 8530/20.
First resistance at 8640/50. A break higher re-targets 8665 & 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.
GBPNZD reaches the target of 1.9715/25 & if we continue higher today look for 1.9750/60 with strong resistance at 1.9800/20.
First support at 1.9635/30 then strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Longs need stops below 1.9560.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
