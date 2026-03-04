TRENDING:
US Dollar Index rises above 99.00 as Middle East tensions drive inflation fears

  • US Dollar strengthens as rising Middle East energy prices fuel inflation fears, reducing bets on near-term policy easing.
  • President Trump warned escalation could bring equally hardline Iranian leadership, highlighting uncertainty over the conflict’s outcome.
  • Israel reportedly struck a building where Iranian clerics were meeting to select a new Supreme Leader.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, extends gains for the third consecutive day, trading around 99.20 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Attention now turns to the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), due later in the day.

The Greenback advances on fading expectations of imminent rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note holds around 4.06% at the time of writing after rising for two consecutive sessions amid elevated inflation fears.

Higher energy prices due to escalating tensions in the Middle East have added to inflation concerns, prompting markets to scale back bets on near-term policy easing. Investors largely expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged until summer, despite calls from US President Donald Trump for lower borrowing costs.

The US Dollar also receives support from safe-haven demand due to the ongoing Middle East war. US President Donald Trump warned that the escalation could pave the way for an equally hardline leadership in Iran, underscoring uncertainty surrounding the conflict’s outcome.

Israel reportedly hit a building where Iranian clerics were meeting to choose a new Supreme Leader. Israeli forces also launched a new ground operation in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, alongside increased airstrikes.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1530 region, or the lowest level since November 2025, and lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back below the 1.1600 mark during the Asian session and seem vulnerable to slide further.

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD fell about 0.35% on Tuesday, settling around 1.3350 after slipping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average for the first time since early December. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870, shedding over 500 pips in a series of lower highs and lower lows. 

Gold rebounds ahead of US ADP, will it last?

Gold rebounds ahead of US ADP, will it last?

Gold finds renewed Asian bids and retests $5,230 early Wednesday after the heavy sell-off on Tuesday. The US Dollar stands tall amid escalating Middle East tensions and reduced dovish Fed expectations. Gold defends $5,000 or 50% Fibo level after facing rejection at the 78.6% Fibo resistance at $5,342 amid bullish RSI.  

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

After holding firm heading into the last weekend, Ethereum whales have returned to action, pouncing on the volatility stemming from escalating military actions between the US and Iran.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

