Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns fragile as safe-haven flows return [Video]

Did GBP/USD get caught in a false breakout? [Video]
GBPUSD could not find enough buyers to expand Friday’ bull run above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), closing with marginal losses within the 1.2300 area on Monday. Given the current negative momentum in the price, the question now is whether the pair will stay resilient above the 1.2260-1.2300 key region. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns fragile as safe-haven flows return
GBP/USD came under pressure and declined to the 1.2300 area in the European session on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk perception could impact GBP/USD action in the second half of the day.
After advancing to its strongest level since mid-September at 1.2428 on Monday, GBP/USD turned south and closed in negative territory. The recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar (USD) find demand and didn't allow the pair to build on earlier gains. Read more...
Pound Sterling extends downside as concerns over UK recession mount
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces a sell-off on Tuesday, paring some gains from the recent rally, as risks of a slowdown in the United Kingdom economy are unabated due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair recovered sharply on Friday and Monday but struggled to maintain strength and trades around 1.2330 amid an absence of fundamental cushion for the Pound Sterling.
The recent recovery in the Cable was backed by an improvement in the market sentiment due to expectations of no more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and no further escalation in Middle East tensions. However, risks of the UK economy entering into a recession are high as sectors including manufacturing, services, and housing are struggling to absorb the effect of higher interest rates by the BoE. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.229
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.2344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.23
|Daily SMA100
|1.2542
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2429
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.239
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD extended its daily slide in the European session on Tuesday and declined below 1.0700. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair as markets await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2300 as dour mood lifts US Dollar
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped below 1.2300 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar recovery is underpinned by broad risk aversion, weighing negatively on the pair. Fedspeak remains on tap.
Gold price falls further as US Dollar, yields recover ahead of Powell speech
Gold price drops to a near two-week low as investors channel funds into the US Dollar and bond yields rise. Geopolitical tensions stay more or less unchanged fading the appeal of Gold.
Nearly 60% of ARB holders are underwater despite 50% rally in Arbitrum price, why?
Arbitrum (ARB) price has shot up 50% since mid-October 2023 and shows signs of exhaustion. While an extension of the upswing is likely, a minor pullback could be around the corner.
Are bonds a good value?
Equities and bonds exhibited movements exceeding two standard deviations, marking one of the most significant weekly rallies in asset classes in the past two decades.