- GBP/USD declined to the 1.2300 area in the European morning on Tuesday.
- The US Dollar gathers strength amid souring market mood.
- Sellers could remain interested in case GBP/USD fails to stabilize above 1.2300.
GBP/USD came under pressure and declined to the 1.2300 area in the European session on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk perception could impact GBP/USD action in the second half of the day.
After advancing to its strongest level since mid-September at 1.2428 on Monday, GBP/USD turned south and closed in negative territory. The recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar (USD) find demand and didn't allow the pair to build on earlier gains.
At the time of press, US stock index futures were down around 0.3% on the day, reflecting a cautious market stance. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action following Wall Street's opening bell, the USD could continue to gather strength and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
News of the UN Security Council failing to reach an agreement on a draft resolution to end the conflict in Gaza seem to be causing investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets.
Earlier in the day, the data from the UK revealed that Halifax House Prices rose by 1.1% on a monthly basis in October but this reading did not trigger a noticeable market reaction.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD was last seen trading within a touching distance of 1.2300, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart align. If the pair drops below that level and confirms it as resistance, additional losses toward 1.2260 (static level) and 1.2200 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA) could be witnessed.
On the upside, resistances are located at 1.2340 (static level), 1.2400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2440 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
