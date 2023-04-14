Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2450 as US Dollar strengthens

The US dollar is rising sharply on Friday, trimming weekly losses after the release of US economic data. GBP/USD is falling almost a hundred pips on the day, trading at 1.2445. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.241
Today Daily Change -0.0112
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 1.2522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2358
Daily SMA50 1.2166
Daily SMA100 1.2178
Daily SMA200 1.1911
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2537
Previous Daily Low 1.2478
Previous Weekly High 1.2525
Previous Weekly Low 1.2275
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2515
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2501
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2453
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2429
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2606

 

 

GBP/USD: A test of 1.2600 appears on the cards – UOB

The continuation of the upside momentum could motivate GBP/USD to challenge the 1.2600 neighbourhood in the next few weeks, suggest Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group. Read More...
 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Ready to refresh multi-month high above 1.2500

GBP/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 10 months, making rounds to mid-1.2500s heading into Friday’s London open. Read More...
