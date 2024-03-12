Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades with mild negative bias

Investors are looking ahead to Tuesday’s UK labor figures, followed by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print. Markets continue to chew on hopes for a rate cut from the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Read more...

GBP/USD pared away some gains on Monday, falling from 1.2860 back into the 1.2800 price handle as markets trim rate cut expectations from the Bank of England (BoE). According to the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), the BoE is expected to deliver a first rate trim in August versus the previously-expected May.

The BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that the UK has a long way to go for inflation pressures to be consistent with the central bank's 2% target. According to UBS Global Research on Monday, the BoE is anticipated to begin lowering interest rates, with a 25 basis point (bps) cut in August, compared to its prior expectation of a cut in May. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive above the 1.2800 support during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The lower bets on rate cut expectations from the Bank of England (BoE) weigh on the Pound Sterling (GBP). Investors await the UK labour market data and US CPI inflation data on Tuesday for fresh impetus. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2814, unchanged for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.