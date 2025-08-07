Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests key resistance, eyes on BoE

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling tests key resistance, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD holds its ground and trades above 1.3350 after posting strong gains on Wednesday. Investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the Bank of England (BoE) to announce monetary policy decisions.
The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) allowed GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats revived concerns over the US economic outlook and weighed on the USD. Read more...
Pound under pressure ahead of Bank of England meeting
The GBP/USD pair climbed to 1.3355 on Thursday as markets braced for today’s Bank of England (BoE) meeting. Traders are closely watching two key factors: the voting split among Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members and any signals regarding future rate moves.
The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%. However, there is speculation that some members, such as Swati Dingra or Alan Taylor, could push for a more aggressive 50 bps reduction, as seen in May. Should this occur, particularly if accompanied by a shift away from the BoE’s usual cautious tone, the pound could come under significant selling pressure. Read more...
Pound Sterling rallies as BoE cuts rates by slim majority – LIVE
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades above 1.3400 on Thursday. The Bank of England lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points but the vote split showed that four policymakers voted in favor of holding rates steady. Attention now shifts to BoE Governor Bailey's press conference.
EUR/USD holds near 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight daily range at around 1.1650 on Thursday. Although the US Dollar struggles to gather strength, the sharp decline seen in the EUR/GBP cross after the BoE policy announcements caps the pair's upside. Markets await mid-tier US data.
Gold retreats sharply from over two-week high, trades below $3,400
Gold corrects lower after testing $3,400 earlier in the day but manages to hold comfortably above $3,900. While markets remain cautious following US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, growing hopes of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal limit XAU/USD's upside.
BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
