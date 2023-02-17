Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Renews six-week low with eyes on 1.1920 support and UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds as it refreshes the 1.5-month low near 1.1950 during early Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair extends the previous day’s downside break of a six-week-old ascending trend line during the three-day losing streak.
Not only the break of a multi-day-old ascending trend line but the bearish MACD signals also favor the GBP/USD sellers. Read more...
Trading the market structure on GBP/USD [Video]
In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD & how you can trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 , 1 Hourly charts. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
