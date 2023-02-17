GBP/USD Price Analysis: Renews six-week low with eyes on 1.1920 support and UK Retail Sales

- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, drops for the third consecutive day.
- Clear downside break of six-week-old trend line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
- Nearly oversold RSI (14) suggests limited room towards the south.
- 50-SMA holds the key to buyer’s conviction, 1.2000 threshold guards immediate upside.
GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds as it refreshes the 1.5-month low near 1.1950 during early Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair extends the previous day’s downside break of a six-week-old ascending trend line during the three-day losing streak.
Not only the break of a multi-day-old ascending trend line but the bearish MACD signals also favor the GBP/USD sellers.
However, the RSI (14) line is near the oversold territory and suggests consolidation in the Cable price before the next leg towards the south.
As a result, an upward-sloping support line from November 17, 2022, around 1.1920 by the press time, becomes an important support to watch.
Should the GBP/USD pair remains bearish past 1.1920, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the previous monthly low of 1.1841 can’t be ruled out. It’s worth noting that the 1.1900 threshold acts as an extra filter during the anticipated fall.
Alternatively, a convergence of the previous support line from early January and the descending trend line from Tuesday, near the 1.2000 psychological magnet, appears a short-term key hurdle to watch for the GBP/USD pair buyers during a corrective bounce.
Following that the 50-SMA level surrounding 1.2080 should lure the Cable bulls.
On a different page, most of the UK data have been downbeat so far and hence pessimistic expectations from the British Retail Sales for January, up for publishing at 07:00 GMT on Friday, seem to weigh on the quote. Even so, market consensus signals -0.3% MoM figure versus -1.0% previous readings.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|1.1992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2214
|Daily SMA50
|1.2178
|Daily SMA100
|1.1894
|Daily SMA200
|1.1941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears take a breather on the way to 200-DMA
AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low as it consolidates the weekly low around a multi-day bottom during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair prints mild losses around 0.6865.
USD/JPY picks up bids above 134.00 as BoJ vs. Fed battle intensifies amid strong yields
USD/JPY regains upside momentum near the 1.5-month high, following a retreat from the multi-day top, as the Yen pair renews its intraday high near 134.20 as Tokyo opens for Friday.
Gold bears are not throwing in the towell yet, target $1,825
The Gold price bears are moving in and are targeting the $1,825 level that has been screaming out since the start of the move in early February. Gold price is trading at $1,826 as the US dollar surges with pent-up demand.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement, denoting the lack of interest in the meme coin among market participants.
Crucial levels ahead
Better data has boosted hawkish Federal Reserve and European Central Bank expectations. But this time, the back end of the curve has been lifted to a greater degree. In Bunds especially, the 10Y yield is now approaching the upper end of its recent range.