Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles at 1.2800 and tumbles toward 1.2720s post-NFP

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles at 1.2800 and tumbles toward 1.2720s post-NFP

The British Pound plunged against the US Dollar after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the US jobs market remains hotter than expected, exceeding the consensus estimates, boosting the Greenback. Therefore, the pair tumbled near the week's lows, with the GBP/USD trading at 1.2722, down 0.53%, at the time of writing. Read More...

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar after upbeat US NFP report

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls vertically from 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s New York session. The GBP/USD weakens as the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for May showed that labor market conditions remain tight even though the Federal Reserve (Fed) is maintaining a restrictive monetary policy framework for a longer period. Read More...

GBP/USD extends upside near 1.2800 ahead of US NFP data

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day around 1.2795 during the early Asian session on Friday. In the absence of key UK economic data releases, the GBP/USD pair will be influenced by the USD. All eyes will be on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May, which is due later on Friday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2737
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.2791
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2708
Daily SMA50 1.2598
Daily SMA100 1.2638
Daily SMA200 1.2545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2809
Previous Daily Low 1.2763
Previous Weekly High 1.2801
Previous Weekly Low 1.2681
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2791
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.278
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2741
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2812
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2834
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2859

 

 

 
