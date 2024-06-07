- GBP/USD pukes following stellar US NFP data report.
- The pair trades at around weekly lows, sellers eye 1.2694.
- Near-term momentum favors sellers, as RSI accelerates toward the 50-midline.
The British Pound plunged against the US Dollar after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the US jobs market remains hotter than expected, exceeding the consensus estimates, boosting the Greenback. Therefore, the pair tumbled near the week's lows, with the GBP/USD trading at 1.2722, down 0.53%, at the time of writing.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD failed to clear strong resistance at the confluence of technical indicators, and sudden US Dollar strength dragged the spot prices below the low of the three-day range of 1.2740.
Momentum has shifted in sellers’ favor in the near term, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diving from around 64 to 54.26, about to enter bearish territory.
That said, the first support for GBP/USD would be the 1.2700 figure, followed by last Friday’s low of 1.2694. Further losses are seen beneath at 1.2680, the May 30 low, immediately followed by the May 24 cycle low of 1.2674.
Conversely, if buyers reclaim 1.2740, that could pave the way to keep the pair range-bound at around 1.2750-1.2800.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2726
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2791
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2708
|Daily SMA50
|1.2598
|Daily SMA100
|1.2638
|Daily SMA200
|1.2545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2763
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2681
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.278
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2859
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.67%
|0.47%
|0.80%
|0.43%
|1.10%
|1.28%
|0.87%
|EUR
|-0.67%
|-0.18%
|0.14%
|-0.24%
|0.43%
|0.66%
|0.20%
|GBP
|-0.47%
|0.18%
|0.32%
|-0.06%
|0.62%
|0.84%
|0.38%
|JPY
|-0.80%
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|-0.37%
|0.29%
|0.48%
|0.08%
|CAD
|-0.43%
|0.24%
|0.06%
|0.37%
|0.67%
|0.91%
|0.44%
|AUD
|-1.10%
|-0.43%
|-0.62%
|-0.29%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-1.28%
|-0.66%
|-0.84%
|-0.48%
|-0.91%
|-0.22%
|-0.45%
|CHF
|-0.87%
|-0.20%
|-0.38%
|-0.08%
|-0.44%
|0.25%
|0.45%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to weekly lows near 1.0800 after US jobs data
EUR/USD stays under heavy pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.0800. The US Dollar continues to gather strength following the upbeat jobs data, which showed an increase of 272,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls in May, and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2750 after encouraging US Payrolls
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2750 in the American session. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals following the impressive labor market data for May, forcing the pair to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Gold falls toward $2,300 as US yields rally
Gold turned south and dropped below $2,320, erasing all of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 4.4% after strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bonk price approaches key reversal zone, 28% bounce likely
Bonk price crashed 30% from its recent peak and is gravitating towards a critical support zone. This correction presents a potential buying opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound and subsequent upward trend continuation for the meme coin.
GameStop stock gets slammed by early earnings release, 75 million share sale Premium
GameStop (GME) has once again rained on Keith Gill’s parade as executives disclosed a plan to sell as many as 75 million shares of the stock in at-the-market prices.