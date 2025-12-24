TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to around 1.3510 early European session

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to around 1.3510 early European session
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 as BoE signals gradual easing

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens against the Greenback on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a gradual monetary easing path in 2026.  

The UK central bank delivered a widely expected rate cut to 3.75% last week, but suggested that the bar for further reduction was high, given persistent inflation. Rising bets of a slower BoE monetary easing path could provide some support to the Cable against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term. Money markets believe the BoE will deliver at least one rate cut in the first half of the year, and pricing in nearly a 50% probability of a second before the year-end, according to Reuters. Read more...

GBP/USD Extends Bullish Momentum as the Dollar Weakens

GBP/USD climbed approximately 0.45% on Tuesday, supported by a general decrease in global US Dollar (USD) flows. Investor sentiment is positive as we approach the midpoint of a holiday-shortened week, with the Greenback pressured by expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) into 2026.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar weakened in thin, holiday-shortened trading, as expectations of additional Fed rate cuts next year continued to dampen sentiment, despite stronger-than-expected economic data. A surprisingly robust annualized growth of 4.3% in US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter did not lead to a recovery against the Pound Sterling (GBP), which stepped into 12-week highs against the USD. Nevertheless, the market largely believes the Fed will maintain its position in January before resuming cuts later in the year, with futures indicating two cuts in 2026. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

The British Pound (GBP) pares earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as traders digest a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades around 1.3478, easing slightly after climbing to its highest level since October 1, near 1.3518.

Sterling eased modestly as the US Dollar found support following stronger-than-expected US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US economy expanded at an annualised pace of 4.3% in Q3, beating the 3.3% market forecast and accelerating from the previous 3.8% estimate. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs

EUR/USD holds gains for the third successive session, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 71 (overbought), which could temper immediate upside as momentum stretches. An RSI overbought status would favor consolidation phases before trend resumption.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 as BoE signals gradual easing

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling strengthens against the Greenback on expectations that the Bank of England will follow a gradual monetary easing path in 2026.  

Gold bulls not ready to give up despite overnight conditions

Gold retreats slightly following an Asian session move higher to the $4,525 area, or a fresh all-time peak, though the downside remains limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Federal Reserve expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple continue to trade in red on Wednesday as recent breakout attempts lose momentum near key resistance levels. BTC failed to reclaim the $90,000, ETH slipped below $3,000, while XRP faced rejection near $1.96.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar (XLM) price is trading below $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday after failing to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Bearish momentum continues to strengthen, with open interest falling and short bets rising.

