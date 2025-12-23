TRENDING:
GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

  • GBP/USD pares gains after testing levels above 1.3500.
  • Mixed US data offers limited direction for the US Dollar, as strong Q3 growth contrasts with softer activity data.
  • Markets continue to price in further monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve into 2026.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The British Pound (GBP) pares earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as traders digest a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades around 1.3478, easing slightly after climbing to its highest level since October 1, near 1.3518.

Sterling eased modestly as the US Dollar found support following stronger-than-expected US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US economy expanded at an annualised pace of 4.3% in Q3, beating the 3.3% market forecast and accelerating from the previous 3.8% estimate.

Inflation metrics within the GDP report remained firm. The GDP Price Index rose 3.7% in Q3, above the 2.7% market forecast and up from 2.1% in Q2. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures increased 2.9% in Q3, in line with expectations and higher than 2.6% in Q2, while Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices rose 2.8% in Q3, matching forecasts and accelerating from 2.1% in Q2.

Durable Goods Orders fell 2.2% in October, compared with expectations for a 1.5% decline and following a 0.7% rise in September. Orders excluding defense declined 1.5% in October, down from a 0.1% increase in September, while orders excluding transportation rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.3% forecast and slowing from 0.7% in September.

Industrial Production fell 0.1% MoM in October and then rebounded 0.2% MoM in November, beating the 0.1% market forecast.

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence slipped in December, with the index falling to 89.1, missing the 91.0 market forecast. While the reading was above the initially reported 88.7 for November, that figure was later revised higher to 92.9.

Despite the mild rebound in the US Dollar, the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, as markets continue to price in further monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) into 2026.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.10%-0.15%-0.42%-0.24%-0.49%-0.62%-0.19%
EUR0.10%-0.05%-0.33%-0.13%-0.39%-0.52%-0.10%
GBP0.15%0.05%-0.27%-0.10%-0.34%-0.46%-0.05%
JPY0.42%0.33%0.27%0.19%-0.04%-0.22%0.25%
CAD0.24%0.13%0.10%-0.19%-0.23%-0.39%0.06%
AUD0.49%0.39%0.34%0.04%0.23%-0.13%0.29%
NZD0.62%0.52%0.46%0.22%0.39%0.13%0.43%
CHF0.19%0.10%0.05%-0.25%-0.06%-0.29%-0.43%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

The US Dollar is finding some near-term demand after the release of the US Q3 GDP. According to the report, the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the three months to September, well above the 3.3% forecast by market analysts.

GBP/USD retreats from session highs and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar stages a rebound following the better-than-expected Q3 growth data, limiting the pair's upside ahead of the Christmas break.

Gold prices soared to $4,497 early on Monday, as persistent US Dollar weakness and thinned holiday trading exacerbated the bullish run. The bright metal eases following the release of an upbeat US Q3 GDP reading, as USD finds near-term demand in the American session.

Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading above the $87,000 support at the time of writing on Tuesday. Selling pressure has continued to weigh on the broader cryptocurrency market since Monday, triggering declines across altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple.

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Dogecoin extends its decline as risk-off sentiment dominates across the crypto market. DOGE’s derivatives market remains weak amid suppressed futures Open Interest and perpetual funding rate.

