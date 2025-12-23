GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

The British Pound (GBP) pares earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as traders digest a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades around 1.3478, easing slightly after climbing to its highest level since October 1, near 1.3518.

Sterling eased modestly as the US Dollar found support following stronger-than-expected US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US economy expanded at an annualised pace of 4.3% in Q3, beating the 3.3% market forecast and accelerating from the previous 3.8% estimate.

Inflation metrics within the GDP report remained firm. The GDP Price Index rose 3.7% in Q3, above the 2.7% market forecast and up from 2.1% in Q2. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures increased 2.9% in Q3, in line with expectations and higher than 2.6% in Q2, while Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices rose 2.8% in Q3, matching forecasts and accelerating from 2.1% in Q2.

Durable Goods Orders fell 2.2% in October, compared with expectations for a 1.5% decline and following a 0.7% rise in September. Orders excluding defense declined 1.5% in October, down from a 0.1% increase in September, while orders excluding transportation rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.3% forecast and slowing from 0.7% in September.

Industrial Production fell 0.1% MoM in October and then rebounded 0.2% MoM in November, beating the 0.1% market forecast.

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence slipped in December, with the index falling to 89.1, missing the 91.0 market forecast. While the reading was above the initially reported 88.7 for November, that figure was later revised higher to 92.9.

Despite the mild rebound in the US Dollar, the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, as markets continue to price in further monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) into 2026.