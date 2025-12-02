TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens on relief rally after UK autumn statement

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar ahead of key US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to near 1.3190 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair falls as the US Dollar extends Monday's recovery move despite weak United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November. Read more...

Chart

GBP strengthens on relief rally after UK Autumn Statement – MUFG

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rose this week following relief over the UK Autumn Statement and broad USD weakness, pushing cable above 1.3275 and further away from early November lows. While the UK Budget eased gilt market concerns and raised fiscal headroom, front-loaded spending and back-loaded taxes mean the BoE may still pursue rate cuts amid softer inflation and labor market weakness, MUFG's FX analyst Lee Hardman reports. Read more...

GBP/USD: Starmer backs Reeves amid budget controversy – Commerzbank

Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Office for Budget Responsibility after a premature report release, stressing fiscal stability despite political criticism, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1620

EUR/USD is still stuck in a narrow range around 1.1620 on turnaround Tuesday. The pair just can’t seem to pick a direction, especially after the Eurozone’s flash HICP inflation reading for November held steady at 2.4% from a year earlier.

GBP/USD looks sidelined around 1.3200

GBP/USD is finding it tough to break away from the 1.3200 level on Tuesday. With markets increasingly convinced the BoE will cut rates this month, the Britisj Pound is struggling to build any real momentum.

Gold trims gains, back near $4,230

Gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, hovering around $4,230 region per troy ounce. With equities holding a generally upbeat tone, demand for classic safe-haven assets is fading, pulling the precious metal back from Monday’s peak.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

