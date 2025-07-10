Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes but remains vulnerable

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes but remains vulnerable
Following Wednesday's indecisive action, GBP/USD stays relatively quiet in the European session on Thursday and continues to fluctuate at around 1.3600. Pound Sterling could have a hard time attracting buyers unless the risk mood improves in a noticeable way.
US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat of imposing an additional 10% tariff on any country that aligns with the BRICS group on Wednesday. Trump also shared a new set of tariff letters, unveiling rates on imports from some minor trading partners, such as Libya, Algeria and Philippines. Read more...
GBP/USD hits two-week low as pressure mounts
The GBP/USD pair dropped to 1.3602 on Thursday, marking a two-week low amid a strengthening US dollar and growing concerns over the UK’s public finances.
The sell-off intensified after US President Donald Trump confirmed the imposition of 25% tariffs on goods from 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, effective 1 August. So far, only the UK and Vietnam have secured exemptions from these new tariffs, which are in addition to existing duties on cars, steel, and aluminium. Read more...
GBP/USD sets the ground for a pivot
GBP/USD is drawing buyers' interest after briefly dipping below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and a week after retreating from the three-year high of 1.3787.
Upside pressures may remain intact as risk-on sentiment in global stock markets tends to fuel appetite for the British pound. Technical indicators also support this narrative: the stochastic oscillator is set for a rebound, and the RSI is attempting to avoid a drop below its neutral 50 mark. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.1700 after US data
EUR/USD comes under modest selling pressure and declines toward 1.1700 on Thursday. The better-than-expected weekly Initial Jobless Claims data supports the USD and weighs on the pair, while markets await clarity on the EU-US trade relations.
Crypto market sees $500 million in liquidation as Bitcoin hit record highs amid dovish Fed minutes
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $111,999 on Wednesday amid dovish Fed minutes, fueling wider market optimism. CoinGlass data shows that over $500 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across crypto markets in the past 24 hours.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 following recovery attempt
GBP/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.3600 following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the European morning. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside as focus remains on US tariff news.
Gold holds above $3,300 but struggles to attract buyers
Gold holds above $3,300 on Thursday but struggles to build on Wednesday's gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stabilizes near 4.35% following the previous day's sharp decline, making it difficult for XAU/USD to push higher.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.