GBP/USD continues to move sideways near 1.3600 in the European session on Thursday.

Markets turn cautious while assessing the US trade policy.

The technical outlook suggests that bearish bias remains intact but lacks momentum.

Following Wednesday's indecisive action, GBP/USD stays relatively quiet in the European session on Thursday and continues to fluctuate at around 1.3600. Pound Sterling could have a hard time attracting buyers unless the risk mood improves in a noticeable way.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.47% 0.42% 1.37% 0.58% -0.08% 0.61% 0.14% EUR -0.47% -0.04% 0.65% 0.08% -0.49% 0.15% -0.34% GBP -0.42% 0.04% 0.68% 0.15% -0.44% 0.20% -0.42% JPY -1.37% -0.65% -0.68% -0.55% -1.22% -0.52% -1.16% CAD -0.58% -0.08% -0.15% 0.55% -0.63% 0.06% -0.57% AUD 0.08% 0.49% 0.44% 1.22% 0.63% 0.74% 0.02% NZD -0.61% -0.15% -0.20% 0.52% -0.06% -0.74% -0.62% CHF -0.14% 0.34% 0.42% 1.16% 0.57% -0.02% 0.62% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat of imposing an additional 10% tariff on any country that aligns with the BRICS group on Wednesday. Trump also shared a new set of tariff letters, unveiling rates on imports from some minor trading partners, such as Libya, Algeria and Philippines.

Investors remain cautious and stay away from risk-sensitive assets as they struggle to assess the US economic and inflation outlook, given the lack of clarity on the US' trade relations with major trading partners. After Wall Street's main indexes registered moderate gains midweek, US stock index futures stay in negative territory on Thursday. A bearish action in major equity indexes in the US could allow the US Dollar (USD) to benefit from safe-haven flows and weigh on GBP/USD.

The US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is forecast to show that there were 235,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending July 5. The market reaction to this data is likely to be straightforward and remain short-lived. A noticeable decline could help the USD hold its ground, while a significant increase could hurt the currency.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 after recovering from below-40 earlier in the week, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact in the short term but lacks momentum.

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart stays as a pivot level at 1.3600. In case GBP/USD stays below this level and confirms it as resistance, 1.3570 (200-period SMA) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3540 (lower limit of the ascending channel, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3500 (static level, round level).

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.3630 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), 1.3650 (50-period SMA) and 1.3700 (mid-point of the ascending channel).