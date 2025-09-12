Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes ahead of US data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.3550 after gaining about 0.3% on Thursday. Although the technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup in bearish momentum, the pair could find it difficult to hold its ground in case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets heading into the weekend.
The US Dollar (USD) weakened against its rivals and allowed GBP/USD to stretch higher following the mixed macroeconomic data releases on Thursday. Read more...
GBP/USD bullish bias intact after CPI
Today’s US CPI release came in line with market forecasts, confirming that inflation is easing but without any major surprises. For the dollar, this result maintains the broader narrative of a softening macro backdrop—where growth momentum is cooling and rate cut expectations remain anchored.
From the UK side, inflation is still proving “sticky,” which has slowed the Bank of England’s path to easing compared to the Fed. This divergence continues to favor the pound over the dollar in the medium term. Read more...
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 after US sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The disappointing UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3550 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD fluctuates in negative territory near 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its recovery momentum following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data and allows the pair to find support.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $3,650
Gold regains its traction and holds on to marginal gains near $3,650 on Friday. The disappointing consumer sentiment data from the US causes the USD to lose strength and supports XAU/USD ahead of next week's critical Fed policy meeting.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
