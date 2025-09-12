Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes ahead of US data

From the UK side, inflation is still proving “sticky,” which has slowed the Bank of England’s path to easing compared to the Fed. This divergence continues to favor the pound over the dollar in the medium term. Read more...

Today’s US CPI release came in line with market forecasts, confirming that inflation is easing but without any major surprises. For the dollar, this result maintains the broader narrative of a softening macro backdrop—where growth momentum is cooling and rate cut expectations remain anchored.

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.3550 after gaining about 0.3% on Thursday. Although the technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup in bearish momentum, the pair could find it difficult to hold its ground in case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets heading into the weekend.

