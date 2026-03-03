ECB’s Stournaras: The central bank should be flexible given Iran

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member and Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with Reuters during the day that the central bank needs to be flexible about its monetary policy amid the war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran.

Remarks

ECB should be flexible given Iran.

Upward pressure on inflation if Iran war continues.

No rush to change policy, but ECB is on alert.

Market reaction

No immediate impact occurs on the Euro (EUR) from ECB Stournaras' comments. EUR/USD is down 0.7% to near 1.1600, as of writing, amid the Middle East war.