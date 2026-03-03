TRENDING:
ECB’s Stournaras: The central bank should be flexible given Iran

Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member and Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with Reuters during the day that the central bank needs to be flexible about its monetary policy amid the war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran.

Remarks

ECB should be flexible given Iran.

Upward pressure on inflation if Iran war continues.

No rush to change policy, but ECB is on alert.

Market reaction

No immediate impact occurs on the Euro (EUR) from ECB Stournaras' comments. EUR/USD is down 0.7% to near 1.1600, as of writing, amid the Middle East war.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Sagar Dua

