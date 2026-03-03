European Natural Gas surges 85% on Qatar LNG shock, Hormuz disruptions
- European Natural Gas futures surge after Qatar announces a full suspension of Liquefied Natural Gas production.
- Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and low European storage levels intensify supply concerns.
- Analysts warn of a major supply shock that could embed a lasting geopolitical premium into Gas markets.
Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures for the April 2026 contract, the benchmark for European Natural Gas prices, are rallying sharply, trading around €59.62, up 33.97% on Tuesday at the time of writing, extending the price surge to more than 85% since Friday's close. The gains were triggered by QatarEnergy’s decision to suspend all Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production following attacks on its industrial facilities.
Qatar accounts for roughly 20% of global LNG export capacity according to Oilprice, and the simultaneous shutdown of the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed sites represents one of the largest supply shocks seen in the Gas market since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. QatarEnergy’s declaration of force majeure adds to uncertainty for buyers tied to long-term contracts, who may now be forced to turn to the spot market.
Tensions extend beyond Qatari facilities. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for Gulf Gas and Oil exports, is severely disrupted following the strikes and Iranian threats. Even without prolonged structural damage, a slowdown in flows is enough to intensify competition between Europe and Asia for alternative cargoes from the United States (US) and Australia.
In Europe, the situation is particularly sensitive as storage levels remain below those recorded at the same time last year, leaving the region more exposed to a prolonged disruption. According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs estimates that a one-month interruption of flows through Hormuz could lead to a doubling of European Gas prices compared to levels seen before the escalation, underscoring the scale of systemic risk.
“A hypothetical longer disruption of Natural Gas supply transit through the Strait of Hormuz lasting more than two months would likely lift European natural gas prices above €100/MWh ($35/mmBtu) to trigger more significant global Gas demand destruction”, added Goldman Sachs analysts.
In the United States, Henry Hub futures are rising more moderately, as the domestic market is structurally less exposed to imports. The US Natural Gas (XNG/USD) trades around $3.15 at the time of press, 5.40% higher on the day. However, higher prices in Europe and Asia reinforce the export premium and limit flexibility for international buyers, especially as US liquefaction facilities are already operating at elevated capacity.
Beyond the immediate price reaction, this episode may durably reshape perceptions of geopolitical risk in the Natural Gas market. Europe’s increased reliance on LNG since the reduction of Russian pipeline flows has heightened its exposure to maritime tensions and regional conflicts. Even if Qatari production resumes quickly, fierce competition for available cargoes could keep Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures elevated in the coming weeks, embedding a more structural risk premium into forward contracts.
Natural Gas FAQs
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.