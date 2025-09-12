- GBP/USD moves sideways near 1.3550 in the European session on Friday.
- The US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index will be the last data release of the week.
- The cautious market stance could limit the pair's upside heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.3550 after gaining about 0.3% on Thursday. Although the technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup in bearish momentum, the pair could find it difficult to hold its ground in case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets heading into the weekend.
Pound Sterling Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.19%
|-0.41%
|-0.33%
|0.03%
|-1.47%
|-1.03%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.19%
|-0.23%
|-0.07%
|0.20%
|-1.28%
|-0.79%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|0.41%
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.44%
|-1.05%
|-0.57%
|0.15%
|JPY
|0.33%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.29%
|-1.17%
|-0.85%
|0.08%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|-0.44%
|-0.29%
|-1.41%
|-1.00%
|-0.29%
|AUD
|1.47%
|1.28%
|1.05%
|1.17%
|1.41%
|0.48%
|1.22%
|NZD
|1.03%
|0.79%
|0.57%
|0.85%
|1.00%
|-0.48%
|0.73%
|CHF
|0.27%
|0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|-1.22%
|-0.73%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) weakened against its rivals and allowed GBP/USD to stretch higher following the mixed macroeconomic data releases on Thursday.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% on a yearly basis in August. Additionally, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% on a monthly basis. Both of these figures came in line with analysts' estimates.
Other data from the US showed that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits climbed to 263,000 in the week ending September 6 from 236,000 in the previous week. This data revived fears over worsening conditions in the US labor market and weighed on the USD.
Later in the American session, the University of Michigan (UoM) will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for September. Rather than the headline number, markets could react to the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the survey. A noticeable increase in this data could be supportive for the USD and cause GBP/USD to edge lower with the immediate reaction.
Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session. A bearish opening in Wall Street could help the USD outperform its rivals and hurt GBP/USD. Conversely, an improving market mood is likely to open the door for a recovery in the pair.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator holds above 50 and GBP/USD trades above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting sellers' hesitancy.
On the downside, the first support level could be spotted at 1.3500 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.3470-1.3460 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3450 (200-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) and 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 after US sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The disappointing UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3550 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD fluctuates in negative territory near 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its recovery momentum following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data and allows the pair to find support.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $3,650
Gold regains its traction and holds on to marginal gains near $3,650 on Friday. The disappointing consumer sentiment data from the US causes the USD to lose strength and supports XAU/USD ahead of next week's critical Fed policy meeting.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.