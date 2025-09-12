GBP/USD moves sideways near 1.3550 in the European session on Friday.

The US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index will be the last data release of the week.

The cautious market stance could limit the pair's upside heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.3550 after gaining about 0.3% on Thursday. Although the technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup in bearish momentum, the pair could find it difficult to hold its ground in case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets heading into the weekend.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.41% -0.33% 0.03% -1.47% -1.03% -0.27% EUR 0.19% -0.23% -0.07% 0.20% -1.28% -0.79% -0.07% GBP 0.41% 0.23% 0.06% 0.44% -1.05% -0.57% 0.15% JPY 0.33% 0.07% -0.06% 0.29% -1.17% -0.85% 0.08% CAD -0.03% -0.20% -0.44% -0.29% -1.41% -1.00% -0.29% AUD 1.47% 1.28% 1.05% 1.17% 1.41% 0.48% 1.22% NZD 1.03% 0.79% 0.57% 0.85% 1.00% -0.48% 0.73% CHF 0.27% 0.07% -0.15% -0.08% 0.29% -1.22% -0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) weakened against its rivals and allowed GBP/USD to stretch higher following the mixed macroeconomic data releases on Thursday.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% on a yearly basis in August. Additionally, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% on a monthly basis. Both of these figures came in line with analysts' estimates.

Other data from the US showed that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits climbed to 263,000 in the week ending September 6 from 236,000 in the previous week. This data revived fears over worsening conditions in the US labor market and weighed on the USD.

Later in the American session, the University of Michigan (UoM) will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for September. Rather than the headline number, markets could react to the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the survey. A noticeable increase in this data could be supportive for the USD and cause GBP/USD to edge lower with the immediate reaction.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session. A bearish opening in Wall Street could help the USD outperform its rivals and hurt GBP/USD. Conversely, an improving market mood is likely to open the door for a recovery in the pair.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator holds above 50 and GBP/USD trades above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

On the downside, the first support level could be spotted at 1.3500 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.3470-1.3460 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3450 (200-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) and 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).