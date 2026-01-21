Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips near 1.3430 as Trump eases Greenland rhetoric

GBP/USD slips near 1.3430 as Trump eases Greenland rhetoric

GBP/USD turns negative on the day following remarks by the US President Donald Trump in Davos who said that he would not use excessive force to get Greenland. At the time of writing, the pair traded at 1.3433, down 0.03%. Read More...

Pound Sterling underperforms even as UK inflation rises more than expected

The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its major peers on Wednesday after the United Kingdom's (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that inflation grew at a faster-than-projected pace in December. Read More...

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period. Read More...