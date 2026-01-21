Forex Today: Markets on the verge as Trump chaos revolves around the same

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 22:

United States (US) President Donald Trump was once again the main market mover on Wednesday, saying they are seeking immediate talks with Europe on Greenland. He added Greenland would not be a threat to NATO if the territory were under US control. He also said that he wouldn’t use excessive force, only to later say he would bring back battleships and that he wouldn’t defend Greenland on a lease when speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Trump also referred to the US economy. Among other things, he said that inflation has been defeated, that they can now have nuclear energy at good prices and safely, and that he intends to raise living standards. Nevertheless, relief hit markets after Trump said the US does not want to use excessive force to obtain Greenland. Stocks and the US Dollar (USD) recovered while bonds eased.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 98.60 price zone, trying to claw back some ground after slipping to a one-week low amid persistent uncertainty following the wild Trump speech.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.18% 0.09% -0.03% -0.04% -0.28% -0.15% 0.42% EUR -0.18% -0.09% -0.20% -0.21% -0.45% -0.32% 0.24% GBP -0.09% 0.09% -0.13% -0.13% -0.37% -0.24% 0.33% JPY 0.03% 0.20% 0.13% -0.01% -0.25% -0.13% 0.45% CAD 0.04% 0.21% 0.13% 0.01% -0.24% -0.12% 0.46% AUD 0.28% 0.45% 0.37% 0.25% 0.24% 0.13% 0.70% NZD 0.15% 0.32% 0.24% 0.13% 0.12% -0.13% 0.57% CHF -0.42% -0.24% -0.33% -0.45% -0.46% -0.70% -0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1700 level, cutting back a big chunk of its weekly gains while losing all of its intraday gains, now siding towards bearish.

AUD/USD traded at levels not seen since Oct 2024, with the high posted in the 0.6770 price zone, as the Australian Dollar (AUD) kept rising against a pressured USD.

GBP/USD trades flat on the day near the 1.3430 price zone, trimming some of its earlier sessions' gains as the USD regains some traction. The United Kingdom (UK) published the December inflation data, which came in line with the market expectations. The annual reading ticked modestly higher to 3.4% from 3.2% in November and above the 3.3% expected.

USD/JPY saw little movement throughout the day, trading close to the 158.10 level and staying on the green side on a weekly view.

GOLD neared $4,890 before changing course and is now trading in the $4,810 region.

