GBP/USD slips near 1.3430 as Trump eases Greenland rhetoric

GBP/USD turns negative on Wednesday following remarks by US President Donald Trump in Davos, who said that he would not use excessive force to get Greenland. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3433, down 0.03%.

Sterling edges lower as improving risk sentiment offsets hotter UK inflation and pressures the Dollar less

Market sentiment improved following Trump's comments in Davos. Despite insisting on negotiating with Denmark, he refrained from using the tariff word, which he used over the weekend when he imposed 10% duties on eight European countries, including Denmark.

Economic data has taken a back seat to geopolitical issues, which so far de-escalated following Trump’s speech. Data-wise, Pending Home Sales for December in the US plunged 9.3%, below forecasts of a 0.3% contraction and down from November 3.3% growth.

Across the pond, UK inflation increased above estimates of 3.3%, coming at 3.4% YoY in December, sparked by air fares and tobacco prices. Even though inflation became slightly hot, it remained below the Bank of England’s 3.5% projection.

Despite this, money markets continued to price in 47 basis points of BoE easing towards the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

A day ago, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the job market weakened in November, which could push the BoE to reduce rates to support the economy.

Ahead in the week, the UK economic docket will be absent. The US docket would feature the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q3 2025, Initial Jobless Claims and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.01% -0.60% 0.27% -0.75% -1.39% -1.79% -0.87% EUR 1.01% 0.41% 1.28% 0.25% -0.41% -0.80% 0.13% GBP 0.60% -0.41% 0.62% -0.16% -0.81% -1.20% -0.28% JPY -0.27% -1.28% -0.62% -1.00% -1.64% -2.02% -1.12% CAD 0.75% -0.25% 0.16% 1.00% -0.62% -1.03% -0.12% AUD 1.39% 0.41% 0.81% 1.64% 0.62% -0.39% 0.54% NZD 1.79% 0.80% 1.20% 2.02% 1.03% 0.39% 0.93% CHF 0.87% -0.13% 0.28% 1.12% 0.12% -0.54% -0.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD Daily Chart

The GBP has failed to extend its uptrend on Wednesday, consolidated within the 200-day SMA and the 20-day SMA at 1.3403 and 1.3455 range, respectively, as the Dollar trims some of its earlier losses. Nevertheless, buyers remain in charge as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish, but it has turned flat, an indication of sideways price action.

If GBP/USD clears the 20-day SMA at 1.3455, the next key resistance would be the January 20 high at 1.3491, ahead of 1.3500. A breach of the latter will expose the January 6 peak at 1.3567. Conversely, if the pair slides below the 200-day SMA, the next support would be the January 19 swing low of 1.3338.