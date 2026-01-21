TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks extending correction as market structure weakens

  • Monero struggles below $500 amid mixed signals in the broader crypto market.
  • Retail demand wanes with futures Open Interest dropping to $218 million on Wednesday.
  • The MACD indicator's bearish crossover, along with the RSI slipping below its midline, increases Monero’s downside risks.
Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks extending correction as market structure weakens
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Monero’s price action reflects broader crypto market weakness in the last few days, as Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from $97,000 last week to around $89,000 on Wednesday. The leading altcoin by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), extended its decline below $3,000 but remains above $2,900. 

With Monero testing critical support levels amid deteriorating technical indicators, low retail demand would be dominant. The privacy-focused token may face further downside pressure in the near term, challenging the bullish structure that characterized its earlier rally.

Monero faces reduced retail engagement 

Retail demand for Monero has declined over the last week, with the derivatives market showing futures Open Interest (OI) at approximately $218 million on Wednesday.
OI represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, which stood roughly at $272 million on Tuesday. This sharp pullback hints at reduced user engagement, as traders go on the defensive to protect capital. A further decline would imply a lack of confidence in Monero’s ability to recover or sustain an uptrend.

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Monero slides as downside pressure mounts

Monero is struggling to reclaim $500, its immediate support level, but the overall outlook remains bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has extended its decline below the midline on the daily chart, emphasising the increasing sell-side pressure.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds below its signal line, aligning with the broader bearish technical structure. Traders would be prompted to reduce risk exposure if the histogram continues to expand below the zero line. 

Such action may push XMR to retest the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $484 and perhaps the 100-day EMA at $432.

XMR/USDT daily

If Monero remains above the 50-day EMA, traders may gain confidence in its potential recovery above the $500 level. From here, key milestones include a break above resistance at $600 and $700 through to $800.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Editor's Picks

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Ripple holds support as traders remain cautious

Ripple holds support as traders remain cautious

Ripple (XRP) is navigating a critical juncture as price action stabilizes above $1.90 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token came under aggressive selling earlier this week as macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions escalated.

Bitcoin struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin price hovers around $89,000 on Wednesday, after falling 8.79% over the past 6 days. Risk appetite continues to fade amid turmoil in Japan’s bond market and renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and the EU.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Bitcoin holds below $90,000 on Wednesday, weighed down by weakening institutional and retail demand. Ethereum defends $2,900 support amid resumption of spot ETF withdrawals. XRP holds above $1.90 as US-listed spot ETFs record the second outflow since launch.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin (BTC) price holds above $95,500 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than so far 5% this week. The rising institutional and corporate demand supports the bullish price action in BTC.