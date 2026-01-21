TRENDING:
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

  • GBP/USD rises after UK employment grew by 82K in the three months to November, reversing a prior 17K decline.
  • Traders await UK December CPI, PPI, and Retail Price Index data due later on Wednesday.
  • President Trump reiterated his Greenland ambitions and threatened a 200% tariff on French wines.
GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings excluding bonuses rose 4.5% YoY, while pay including bonuses increased 4.7%. However, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 5.1%, versus expectations of a 5.0% decline. Traders await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), and Retail Price Index data for December, which will be released later in the day.

The GBP/USD pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) continues to lose ground amid rising United States (US)–Greenland concerns. US President Donald Trump said there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries, fuelling concerns over slower economic growth. Additionally, Trump threatened a 200% tariff on French wines as President Emmanuel Macron refrained from joining Trump's "Board of Peace".

The European Parliament plans to suspend approval of the US trade deal agreed in July, with the decision set to be announced on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France. An escalation in US–Europe tensions.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

