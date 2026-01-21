GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings excluding bonuses rose 4.5% YoY, while pay including bonuses increased 4.7%. However, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 5.1%, versus expectations of a 5.0% decline. Traders await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), and Retail Price Index data for December, which will be released later in the day.

The GBP/USD pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) continues to lose ground amid rising United States (US)–Greenland concerns. US President Donald Trump said there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries, fuelling concerns over slower economic growth. Additionally, Trump threatened a 200% tariff on French wines as President Emmanuel Macron refrained from joining Trump's "Board of Peace".

The European Parliament plans to suspend approval of the US trade deal agreed in July, with the decision set to be announced on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France. An escalation in US–Europe tensions.