Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips below 1.2800 as ‘evening star’ formation looms

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.2800 as ‘evening star’ formation looms

The GBP/USD falls during the North American session as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears at the US Senate Banking Committee. At the time of writing, the pair trades with minimal losses of 0.10%, just below the 1.2800 figure. Read More...

Pound Sterling capitalizes on UK political stability, Fed Powell’s testimony eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) ranges above 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s American session. The GBP/USD pair turns quiet as investors await the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony, which is scheduled at 14:00 GMT. Read More...

GBP/USD falls back from brief peaks as Fed Powell appearance looms

GBP/USD briefly tested a fresh four-week high on Monday, crossing above 1.2840 before broad-market flows dragged Cable back down to the week’s opening bids just north of 1.2800. UK data remains thin this week, leaving traders grappling with peaking rate cut hopes clashing with an overly-cautious Federal Reserve (Fed) that insists on waiting for further signs that US inflation will ease towards the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target. Read More...
 
