- GBP/USD trades losses of more than 0.10% during Powell's Senate appearance.
- ‘Shooting star’ pattern hints at further downside if July 8 low of 1.2785 is breached.
- Key support levels at 1.2750/75 and 1.2709, while resistance lies at 1.2845 and 1.2860.
The GBP/USD falls during the North American session as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears at the US Senate Banking Committee. At the time of writing, the pair trades with minimal losses of 0.10%, just below the 1.2800 figure.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD uptrend remains intact, but the formation of a ‘shooting star’ on Monday’s price action hints that the pair could aim lower if spot prices tumble below the July 8 low of 1.2785.
Momentum, as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), favors buyers, but they are losing steam as the RSI’s slope aims slightly downward.
Short-term, if GBP/USD achieves a daily close beneath the July 8 low, an ‘evening star’ three-candle bearish chart pattern would emerge, opening the door for further losses. In that outcome, the pair’s first support would be the confluence of two support trends at around 1.2750/75. Once cleared, the Pound Sterling could drop towards April’s 9 high at 1.2709 before challenging 1.2700.
Conversely, if buyers defend 1.2800, it could pave the way for resuming the uptrend. The first ceiling level would be the July 8 high at 1.2845, followed by the June 12 peak at 1.2860. Once those two levels are cleared, buyers can challenge the year-to-date (YTD) high just beneath the 1.2900 figure.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.32%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.32%
|-0.24%
|-0.25%
|-0.31%
|-0.28%
|-0.29%
|-0.33%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.31%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.29%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.33%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction and approaches 1.0800 on Powell’s testimonty
The bid bias in the Greenback now intensifies and prompts EUR/USD to retreat further and trade closer to the 1.0800 zone as Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimonty to the Congress is under way.
GBP/USD turns negative and challenges 1.2800 on Chief Powell
A mild rebound in the US Dollar keeps the risk-associated assets under pressure and forces GBP/USD to shift its attention to the 1.2800 zone amidst tepid gains in the US Dollar.
Gold trims its daily gains around $2,360 on Powell
Gold prices maintain their slight constructive stance in place around the $2,360 region per ounce troy against the backdrop of the resumption of some buying pressure in the US Dollar.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sustain recent gains, German government transfers $360 million in BTC
Bitcoin sustained above $57,500 despite German government transfer of over $360 million in BTC. Ethereum trades above the key psychological level of $3,000 amidst Ethereum and Solana ETF optimism.
June CPI preview: Some payback for May, but downward trend remains
Consumer price inflation likely firmed in June relative to May but remained on a downward trajectory through the month-to-month noise. We estimate headline CPI rose 0.1% in June, with a decline in gasoline prices helping keep the overall increase in prices tame.