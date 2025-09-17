Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus

GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
The British Pound (GBP) advances modestly 0.15% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. Nevertheless, Sterling climbs as inflation data in the UK justifies the forecasts of the Bank of England (BoE) holding rates on Thursday. GBP/USD trades at 1.3661 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3629. Read More...
Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome
The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday's gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. Read More...
GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
GBP/USD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3640 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) inches lower against the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Price Index data. Focus will shift toward the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision due later in the day. Read More...
