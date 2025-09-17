GBP/USD climbs as UK inflation holds at 3.8% YoY, with core CPI declining to 3.6%.

Fed expected to cut 25 bps to 4.00%–4.25%, though dissent possible as Miran pushes 50 bps.

US Housing Starts plunge 8.5% to the lowest since May.

The British Pound (GBP) advances modestly 0.15% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. Nevertheless, Sterling climbs as inflation data in the UK justifies the forecasts of the Bank of England (BoE) holding rates on Thursday. GBP/USD trades at 1.3661 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3629.

Pound gains 0.15% as traders eye Fed’s 25 bps cut and dot plot guidance

Later on the day, the Fed is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.00%-4.25% range. The decision is not expected to be unanimous, as US President Donald Trump’s appointee Stephen Miran could push for a 50-basis-point cut.

TD Securities, on a note, said that Fed Chair Jerome Powell “is unlikely to commit to the future path of rate cuts,” which means that subsequent meetings would be live, keeping the Fed options open in the event of a reacceleration of inflation.

Market participants will also review the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and the dot plot for insight into the future of interest rate's path.

Earlier, US Housing Starts in August fell, hitting its lowest level since May. Starts plunged 8.5% MoM after an increase of 3.4% in July, dropping from 1.429 million to 1.307 million. Building Permits also decreased by 3.7%.

Across the pond, August’s inflation in the UK came in line with estimates at 3.8% YoY. Core CPI cooled from 3.8% to 3.6% YoY, and both reported readings were aligned with the BoE’s latest projections. This data cemented the case for the BoE to hold rates unchanged at 4% on Thursday. Nevertheless, a Reuters poll revealed that economists expect at least one more reduction in 2025.

Fed interest rates probability tool

Source: Prime Market Terminal

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD technical picture remains bullish, though traders will face key resistance at 1.3681, the July 4 peak. A breach of the latter will expose the 1.3700 figure, ahead of challenging the yearly peak at 1.3788. Overhead lies 1.3800.

Conversely, if GBP/USD drops below 1.3650, sellers could drive prices towards 1.3600 and test the September 16 low at 1.3596. On further weakness, the 20-day SMA could be tested at 1.3516.

(This story was corrected on September 17 at 16:23 to say that US Housing Starts in July increased 3.4%, not 5.2%.)