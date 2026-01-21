TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises after UK employment grew in the three months to November

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises after UK employment grew in the three months to November
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings excluding bonuses rose 4.5% YoY, while pay including bonuses increased 4.7%. However, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 5.1%, versus expectations of a 5.0% decline. Traders await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), and Retail Price Index data for December, which will be released later in the day. Read more...

GBP/USD steadies amid USD weakness, UK CPI inflation in focus

The British Pound (GBP) traded with a cautious tone on Tuesday as investors digested mixed UK labour market data. While unemployment held steady, slower wage growth dampened confidence and revived expectations that the Bank of England could move toward interest rate cuts later in the year. This tempered Sterling enthusiasm, particularly against European peers.

At the same time, broader market dynamics helped limit downside pressure on the Pound. Renewed geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainty weighed on global risk sentiment, pressuring US equities and weakening the US dollar. That USD softness provided an important counterbalance, allowing Sterling to remain supported despite domestic data concerns. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs toward 1.3460 as 'Sell America' trade gains momentum

GBP/USD posts a positive note on Tuesday as market participants continued to sell the US Dollar (USD) and most US assets, following President Donald Trump’s trade-war escalation with Europe. This, along with a sell-off in Japanese bonds, keeps the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) at yearly highs, a sign of risk aversion. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3463, up 0.30%.

Investors' angst is at record highs after a Bloomberg headline read “Sudden Japan Bond Crash Unleashes Turmoil on Trading Floors.” The article mentioned that “concerns about Japan’s fiscal position, particularly Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plans to cut taxes and boost spending, are raising doubts about the financial health of the government.” Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD extends its gains for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar continues to lose ground amid rising United States–Greenland concerns.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD is extending its winning streak into a second session, now surrendering some gains and receding toward the 1.3460 area on Tuesday. Cable’s rebound remains propped up by the persistent selling pressure on the Greenback, while the British Pound appears, for now, largely unfazed by the mixed signals from the UK labour market.

Gold rises above $4,750 amid US-Europe tensions

Gold price climbs to near $4,775 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal extends the rally and is poised for another record high amid a time of political and economic uncertainty. The speech by US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday. 

UK CPI expected to show a mild rebound in inflation in December

The UK Office for National Statistics will release the December Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday at 07:00 GMT, a print that will matter for markets. Consensus expectations point to a modest re-acceleration in inflation pressures.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

