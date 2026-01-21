The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day near 0.5835 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as US President Donald Trump's tariff threats spark new fears of 'Sell America' trade. Traders will keep an eye on Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Trump said on Saturday that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on eight European countries that have sought to block his ambitions to acquire Greenland. He added that he would raise the levies to 25% if an agreement is not reached by June 1.

“Investors were dumping dollar assets on fears of prolonged uncertainty, strained alliances, a loss of confidence in U.S. leadership, potential retaliation and an acceleration of de-dollarisation trends," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney.

The New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be the highlight on Friday. The headline CPI is expected to show an increase of 0.5% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4). On an annual basis, the CPI is projected to show a rise of 3.0% during the same period. Any signs of softer New Zealand inflation could weigh on the Kiwi as it could reduce the chance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raising interest rates.