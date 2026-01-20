TRENDING:
GBP/USD steadies amid USD weakness, UK CPI inflation in focus

  • Pound steady as USD weakness offsets softer UK labour data
  • Markets eye UK CPI on Wednesday for BoE policy signals
  • GBP/USD edges higher this week on broad US dollar softness
The British Pound (GBP) traded with a cautious tone on Tuesday as investors digested mixed UK labour market data. While unemployment held steady, slower wage growth dampened confidence and revived expectations that the Bank of England could move toward interest rate cuts later in the year. This tempered Sterling enthusiasm, particularly against European peers.

At the same time, broader market dynamics helped limit downside pressure on the Pound. Renewed geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainty weighed on global risk sentiment, pressuring US equities and weakening the US dollar. That USD softness provided an important counterbalance, allowing Sterling to remain supported despite domestic data concerns.

Coming up on Wednesday: UK CPI inflation

Looking ahead, investor attention is shifting to UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due Wednesday, which is expected to play a decisive role in shaping near-term expectations for the Bank of England. Any surprise in inflation, either higher or lower than forecast, could quickly recalibrate the timing of rate cuts and drive renewed volatility in Sterling pairs.

GBP/USD price forecast

GBP/USD has shown a modest upward bias this week, largely driven by broad-based US dollar weakness rather than strong UK fundamentals. The pair has rebounded from recent lows as geopolitical risk and tariff concerns undermined confidence in the greenback, allowing Sterling to advance even as UK macro data disappointed.

However, gains have remained measured. Softer UK labour figures and lingering uncertainty around the Bank of England’s policy path have capped upside momentum, keeping GBP/USD trading within a relatively contained range. Markets remain highly sensitive to incoming data, with Wednesday’s inflation release likely to determine whether this week’s recovery can extend or stall near current levels.

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

