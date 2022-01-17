Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains depressed

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.3655 break
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.3675 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable pair holds onto the previous week’s U-turn from the 200-DMA. In addition to the failures to cross the key moving average, easing bullish bias of the MACD and the overbought RSI conditions also hint at the GBP/USD pair’s further declines.
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fired up by the Fed, focus now shifts to top-tier UK data
How low can the dollar go? The greenback tumbled in response to soothing words from the Federal Reserve and falling bond yields, an indirect result of warning words from other Fed officials. The focus now shifts to the UK, with economic indicators competing with the political drama.
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1380 support confluence
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1405, down 0.08% on a day during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair took a U-turn after rising to the highest levels since November 11 the previous day.
GBP/USD: UK politics is in the driving seat, BoE in focus also
GBP/USD is around flat on the day so far in a quiet start to the week following a significant correction on Friday with demand for the US dollar that has otherwise been heavily offered at the start of the year. BoE hawkishness could underpin the pound as covid risks are dialled down.
Gold bears in charge as US dollar firms in risk-off conditions
The price of gold, XAU/USD, is sat near the close of Friday on Monday's open in what is expected to be a quiet start to the week with only Chinese data eyed later today. The markets reacted defensively to disappointing US economic data for December.
Dogecoin likely to suffer 25% crash despite Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price has had many opportunities for a bull rally handed to it on a platter over the past two months. However, DOGE seems to be squandering them. The recent uptick in buying pressure seems to be waning and market participants can expect DOGE to continue crashing.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Hawks swoop on bulls as nervous investors seek shelter
Another nervous start to the year as investors had initially looked to weather storms but clouds returned as the week wore on. The Fed turned increasingly hawkish and tech investors turned increasingly nervous but we do not see a direct causation between the two.