GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.3655 break

- GBP/USD remains depressed, keeps last week’s pullback from 200-DMA.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD, nearly overbought RSI signal further weakness.
- Previous resistance line from September, two-week-old support line limit immediate downside.
- 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, 100-DMA act as additional trading filters.
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.3675 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable pair holds onto the previous week’s U-turn from the 200-DMA.
In addition to the failures to cross the key moving average, easing bullish bias of the MACD and the overbought RSI conditions also hint at the GBP/USD pair’s further declines.
However, a convergence of a four-month-old previous resistance line and an upward sloping trend line from January 03, around 1.3655, becomes the key short-term support.
Also likely to challenge the GBP/USD bears is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the September-December downturn, near 1.3620, as well as the 100-DMA level of 1.3550.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may attempt to cross the 200-DMA level of 1.3735 whereas the 78.6% Fibo. level surrounding 1.3755 acts as an additional filter to the north.
Should GBP/USD bulls manage to cross the 1.3755 hurdle, tops marked in October and September 2021, respectively around 1.3835 and 1.3915, will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3743
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3654
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.382
