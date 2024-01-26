Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow trading range

Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below one-month-old descending trend-line resistance

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the 1.2700 mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Wednesday and now look to the release of the US PCE Price Index for a fresh impetus.

The crucial US inflation data will play a key role in influencing expectations about the timing of when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD). In the meantime, the stronger-than-expected US economic growth figures, along with signs of easing inflationary pressures, raise the prospects for a soft landing. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 ahead of US PCE data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note above the 1.2700 psychological mark during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The upbeat US GDP growth numbers boosted the Greenback aganist its rivals. The markets might turn cautious ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), due later on Friday. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2707, gaining 0.01% on the day.

On Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data expanded by 3.3% in the last quarter of 2024 from 4.9% recorded in the July-September quarter, above the market consensus of 2.0%. The Initial Jobless Claims rose 25K to 214K in the week ended January 20 from the previous week of 189K. Finally, the Fresh orders for Durable Goods were stagnant in Decemebr against expaectations of 1.1%. Read more...