Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery to remain limited unless 1.2000 resistance fails

GBP/USD outlook: Renewed bears probe again through key support zone
Cable lost ground after recovery was strongly rejected at the base of falling weekly Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday and fresh bearish acceleration on Thursday broke psychological 1.20 level, to test key support zone at 1.1950/14 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1146/1.2446 / 200DMA / Feb 17 spike low), which contained several attacks in past three weeks.
Weakening structure of daily studies (negative momentum is rising / RSI is heading south / moving averages almost in full bearish setup) is maintaining downside pressure, while descending weekly cloud continues to weigh on near-term action after larger recovery was capped by the cloud base on Jan 23. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery to remain limited unless 1.2000 resistance fails
GBP/USD has managed to stage an upward correction during the Asian trading hours on Friday and continued to edge higher toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. The pair needs to flip that level into support to attract buyers and extend its rebound.
After the data from the US revealed on Thursday that Unit Labor Costs rose by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since early November above 4% and provided a boost to the US Dollar. In the late American session, however, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's cautious comments on policy tightening helped the market mood improve and limited the USD's upside, allowing GBP/USD to find support. Read more ...
GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to 1.2000 mark amid broad-based USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buyers in the vicinity of a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and reverses a part of the overnight losses back closer to the weekly low. The pair sticks to its intraday gains and is currently placed near the top end of the daily range, just a few pips below the 1.2000 psychological mark.
A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields prompts some selling around the US Dollar, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. The British Pound draws additional support from rising bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE). It is worth recalling that the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that some further increase in bank rates may turn out to be appropriate, though added that nothing is decided. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1997
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.1951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1977
|Daily SMA200
|1.1919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2036
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1925
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.