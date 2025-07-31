Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers slightly from over-one-month low.

GBP/USD steadily climbs above mid-1.3200s amid a softer USD; bulls lack conviction
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's decline to the lowest level since May 13. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-1.3200s, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery.
The US Dollar (USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase following Wednesday's post-FOMC spike to a two-month peak and is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Any meaningful USD depreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tilt. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while speaking to reporters during the post-meeting press conference, showed no preference for cutting rates at the next meeting in September. Read more...
GBP/USD extends losses after Fed trims rate cut expectations
GBP/USD sank for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, falling as the US Dollar (USD) catches a broad-market bid after the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady and stuck to its stubborn wait-and-see stance, trimming hopes for a September rate cut. With odds of a rate cut on September 17 flying out the window, newfound market pressure will be on a hefty raft of economic data coming out of the United States (US) throughout the back half of the trading week.
US PCE inflation, due on Thursday, is expected to accelerate slightly, with analysts anticipating an uptick to 0.3% MoM in June compared to the previous month’s 0.2%. A resurgence of inflationary pressure is the last thing investors want, as it could spell doom for ongoing rate cut expectations. Read more...
GBP/USD falls as cautious Fed beats back investor sentiment
GBP/USD sank after the Federal Reserve's (Fed) latest interest rate call. The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected by the markets. However, a cautious Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that inflation risks continue to hang over policymakers, and the Fed remains concerned that inflationary impacts still loom ahead, crimping odds of extra rate cuts through the remainder of this year.
Fed Chair Powell tamped down on expectations of immediate rate cuts, noting that despite the progress the Fed has made on inflation thus far, sticky price issues still remain. Fed policymakers are poised to wait for two additional rounds of both inflation and labor data before making a final decision to cut interest rates in September, cooling market hopes for a near-term rate cut. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds BoJ's status quo-led losses below 149.00
USD/JPY holds the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) interest rate on hold decision-led losses below 149.00 in Thursday's Asian session. The focus now shifts to BoJ Governor Ueda's press conference for fresh hints on the timing of the next interest rate hike as the central bank revises up its inflation and economic outlook.
AUD/USD bounces to near 0.6450 amid weak China PMIs, strong Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD stages a modest recovery to near 0.6450 in Thursday's Asian trading, snapping a five-day losing streak. Strong Australian Retail Sales data and broad US Dollar weakness offset disappointing Chinese NBS PMI readings, lending support to the pair as markets digest the Fed's hawkish hold decision.
Gold finds temporary support at 100-day SMA amid bearish technicals
Gold price is attempting a tepid recovery from monthly lows near $3,270 early Thursday. The US Dollar gives up a part of the hawkish Fed verdict-inspired rally as US-China trade woes resurface. Gold price bounces off the 100-day SMA support at $3,267, but the daily technical setup stays bearish.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.