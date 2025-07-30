Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is speaking at a press conference, explaining the reasons behind leaving the key interest rate unchanged at 0.5% on Thursday.

The Japanese Yen holds sizeable gains against the US Dollar, with USD/JPY shedding 0.42% on the day to trade below 149.00, at the press time.

BoJ press conference key highlights

Japan-US trade deal is a great progress.



Underlying inflation likely to stall but gradually accelerate.



Must pay attention to trade policies' impact on financial, FX markets, Japan's economy and prices.



Will continue to raise policy rate if the economy, prices move in line with forecast, in accordance with improvements in economy, prices.





The section below was published on July 31 at 02:58 GMT to cover the Bank of Japan's monetary policy announcements and the initial market reaction.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members decided to maintain the short-term interest rate target in the range of 0.40%- 0.50%, following the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy review meeting on Thursday.

The BoJ makes the rate decision by a unanimous vote. Such a decision was widely anticipated.

The Japanese central bank extended the pause into the fourth consecutive meeting after having hiked the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.50% in January.

BoJ’s quarterly Outlook Report

Underlying inflation likely to stall due to slowing growth but gradually accelerate thereafter.



Underlying consumer inflation likely to be at level generally consistent with 2% target in second half of projection period from fiscal 2025 through 2027.



Risks to inflation outlook roughly balanced.



Risks to economic outlook skewed to downside.



Uncertainty over trade policy and its developments, impact on economic, price outlook remains high.



Japan's economy recovering moderately albeit with some weakness.



Inflation expectations rising moderately.



Output, expoorts likely to move on weak note.



Consumption to resume moderate uptrend.



Risks to inflation outlook roughly balanced.



Real interest rates are at extremely low levels.



Must have no pre-conception in judging whether economy, prices moving in line with forecast.



Will conduct monetary policy as appropriate from perspective of sustainably, stably achieving 2% inflation target.



There is high uncertainty surrounding trade policy developments and their impact on economy.



Will continue to raise policy rate if economy, prices move in line with forecast, in accordance with improvements in economy, prices.



Prolonged period of high uncertainties regarding trade policies could lead firms to focus more on cost-cutting.



As a result, moves to reflect price rises in wages could also weaken.



Possible that higher food prices may induce second-round effects on underlying CPI inflation through changes in household sentiment, inflation expectations.



Trade policies announced so far are likely to push down domestic and overseas economies through various channels.



Possible that recent moves toward fiscal expansion, particularly in the US and Europe, could push up the global economy.



Trade policies announced so far could trigger change in globalization trend.



Board's real GDP fiscal 2025 median forecast at +0.6% vs. previous +0.5%



Board's real GDP fiscal 2026 median forecast at +0.7% vs. previous +0.7%



Board's real GDP fiscal 2027 median forecast at +1.0% vs. previous +1.0%.



Board's core-core CPI fiscal 2025 median forecast at +2.8% vs. previous +2.3%.



Board's core-core CPI fiscal 2026 median forecast at +1.9% vs. previous +1.8%.



Board's core-core CPI fiscal 2027 median forecast at +2.0% vs. previous +2.0%.

Market reaction to the BoJ policy announcements

USD/JPY extends losses toward 148.50 in an immediate reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rates on hold decision. The pair is trading 0.54% lower on the day at 148.66, as of writing.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.15% -0.54% -0.03% -0.26% -0.34% -0.20% EUR 0.18% 0.01% -0.34% 0.16% -0.11% -0.15% -0.00% GBP 0.15% -0.01% -0.34% 0.14% -0.13% -0.17% -0.02% JPY 0.54% 0.34% 0.34% 0.53% 0.29% 0.27% 0.39% CAD 0.03% -0.16% -0.14% -0.53% -0.18% -0.31% -0.16% AUD 0.26% 0.11% 0.13% -0.29% 0.18% -0.03% 0.12% NZD 0.34% 0.15% 0.17% -0.27% 0.31% 0.03% 0.15% CHF 0.20% 0.00% 0.02% -0.39% 0.16% -0.12% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published on July 30 at 23:00 GMT as a preview of the Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hold interest rates at 0.5% for the fourth consecutive meeting on Thursday.

Markets will closely scrutinize the BoJ policy statement and the updated projections for hints on the timing of the next rate hike.

The BoJ policy announcements are set to inject intense volatility around the Japanese Yen.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is set to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.5% following the conclusion of its two-day July monetary policy review on Thursday.

Amid the US-Japan trade deal optimism and uncertainty of the US tariff impact on the Japanese economy, markets will closely scrutinize the BoJ’s Monetary Policy Statement and the updated forecasts in its Quarterly Outlook Report for fresh signals on when the bank could resume its rate-hiking cycle.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains primed for a big reaction following the BoJ policy announcements.

What to expect from the BoJ interest rate decision?

The BoJ is widely expected to keep the policy rate at the highest level in 17 years for the fourth consecutive meeting in July.

The Japanese central bank is expected to revise up its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year, considering the persistent rises in rice and broader food costs, as Reuters reported on July 14, citing three sources familiar with the BoJ’s thinking.

Since then, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition faced a bruising defeat in upper house elections on July 20, and US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan on July 22.

Despite increased inflation expectations, amid political instability-led potential for a weak Japanese Yen and Trump’s 15% tariffs-driven impact, the BoJ will likely stick to its wait-and-see stance in July.

The central bank would want to assess the impact of higher US tariffs on corporate wage growth and domestic consumption before adjusting its policy.

Meanwhile, the latest government data released on Friday showed that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.9% in July from a year earlier, slightly below the market forecast for a 3.0% increase. It followed a 3.1% rise in June.

Food inflation, excluding the cost of volatile fresh products, accelerated to 7.4% in July from 7.2% in June, per Reuters.

Even though core inflation in Japan's capital slowed in July, it stayed well above the central bank's 2% target, refuelling market expectations for another interest rate hike this year.

How could the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision affect USD/JPY?

BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida delivered a cautious outlook on Japan’s economy during a speech on July 23, warning of sustained downside risks to growth and inflation outlook due to "extremely high" global trade uncertainty.

His comments came after board member Junko Koeda recently argued for the need to monitor the second-round effects of rising rice costs.

Meanwhile, hawkish BoJ policymakers Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura continued to advocate for the bank to resume rate hikes after a temporary pause.

Therefore, the language in the BoJ’s policy statement and Governor Kazuo Ueda’s words during the presser will hold the key to gauging the bank’s path forward on interest rates.

If the BoJ sticks to its data-dependent stance for a policy move, dismissing easing trade tensions and hopes of another rate hike this year, the JPY could see a fresh leg lower against the US Dollar (USD).

However, the odds of a rate hike by year-end could ramp up if the BoJ expresses concerns over elevated food costs alongside upside risks to inflation amid the US tariff impact. Such a scenario could fuel a fresh recovery rally in the Japanese Yen and a downtrend in the USD/JPY pair.

Any big reaction to the BoJ policy announcements could be short-lived as markets would await Governor Ueda’s press conference for fresh policy insights.

From a technical perspective, Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, notes: “Despite the latest pullback from the weekly high of 148.81, the USD/JPY pair retains its bullish potential, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holding above the midline.”

“The pair could accelerate its corrective decline on a hawkish BoJ hold, with the immediate support seen at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 147.04. Failure to resist above that level will open up further downside toward the 146.00 round number. The next healthy support aligns at the 100-day SMA of 145.70. Alternatively, buyers must scale the weekly high to resume the uptrend toward the July 16 high of 149.19. Further up, the 200-day SMA at 149.58 will test bearish commitments,” Dhwani adds.