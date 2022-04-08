In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPUSD . The pair has given us nice trading opportunity recently. We have been selling the rallies at 1.3298-1.3348 area as explained in previous article on GBPUSD . Reasons for calling further weakness in pair are bearish sequences in the cycle from the June 1st 2021 peak. We recommended members to avoid buying and keep selling rallies in 3,7,11 swings when get a chance. In further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast. Read more...

GBP/USD hit its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.29817 in earlier Friday trade, weighed at the time by a broad strengthening of the US dollar that say the DXY momentarily eclipse 100 for the first time in nearly two years . But the currency pair has since rebounded to around the 1.3030 level, erasing the day’s losses to about 0.3% versus around 0.7% at worst levels. Read more...

GBP/USD booked the second straight week of losses, as bears refused to give in amid hawkish Fed-driven sentiment and risk-aversion. Cable touched its lowest level since November below 1.3000, as King dollar reigned supreme, partly buoyed by the US bond market rout. With UK and US inflation dropping next week, the downside risks for the currency pair remain intact. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.