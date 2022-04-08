GBP/USD rebounds back above 1.3000 after hitting lowest levels since November 2020

- GBP/USD has rebounded back to the 1.3030 area after earlier hitting its lowest since November 2020 at 1.29817.
- The pair is on course for a weekly loss of about 0.6%, weighed by buck strength amid hawkish Fed vibes.
GBP/USD hit its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.29817 in earlier Friday trade, weighed at the time by a broad strengthening of the US dollar that say the DXY momentarily eclipse 100 for the first time in nearly two years. But the currency pair has since rebounded to around the 1.3030 level, erasing the day’s losses to about 0.3% versus around 0.7% at worst levels.
That leaves cable on course to post a weekly loss of about 0.6%. The main driver of the USD strength that drove this week’s GBP/USD losses was Fed hawkishness, with the minutes released on Wednesday showing many of the bank’s policymakers were pushing for a 50 bps rate hike at the last meeting, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The minutes showed strong support for getting rates back to so-called “neutral” quickly, supporting market expectations that the Fed will lift rates in 50 bps intervals at coming meetings.
Meanwhile, the minutes touted a rapid balance sheet reduction rate of $95B per month to start potentially in May, seemingly in line with recent remarks from Fed policymakers that “rapid” balance sheet reduction should start “soon”. Safe-haven demand also likely supported the buck this week amid a drop in global equities, ongoing geopolitical angst and concerns about the upcoming French election.
UK factors did not play a big part in the price action this week, though arguably, sterling upside is being capped by expectations that the BoE is going to turn more dovish in the coming meetings. UK GDP, labour market and Consumer Price Inflation data next week will give traders a little more to think about, although for GBP/USD, US Consumer and Producer Price Inflation readings on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the main event.
An upside surprise in the US data might spur further hawkish Fed bets and further GBP/USD downside. Over the next weeks and months, bears are eyeing a move lower towards the November 2020 lows 1.2850 area and at 1.2680.
GBP/usD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3032
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3123
|Daily SMA50
|1.3317
|Daily SMA100
|1.3368
|Daily SMA200
|1.3546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3052
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
