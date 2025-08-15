Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds ahead of US Retail Sales

Market participants refrained from continuing to price in three 25 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025 following the hot producer inflation data from the US, helping the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot on Thursday. Read more...

GBP/USD finds support and trades marginally higher on the day near 1.3550 after posting losses on Thursday. As markets await the next batch of macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back to near 97.70 after a recovery move on Thursday to near 98.30. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers to near 1.3560 against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, paring back some of the losses seen on Thursday , when the US Dollar (USD) bounced back strongly after the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) report for July showed that wholesale prices rose at the strongest pace in three years.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.