GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.3550.

The pair corrected lower on hot US producer inflation data on Thursday.

High-tier data releases from the US could influence GBP/USD's action heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD finds support and trades marginally higher on the day near 1.3550 after posting losses on Thursday. As markets await the next batch of macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.73% -0.43% 0.34% 0.20% 0.54% -0.36% EUR 0.26% -0.47% -0.15% 0.60% 0.46% 0.76% -0.09% GBP 0.73% 0.47% 0.26% 1.08% 0.94% 1.24% 0.38% JPY 0.43% 0.15% -0.26% 0.79% 0.67% 1.04% 0.21% CAD -0.34% -0.60% -1.08% -0.79% -0.12% 0.16% -0.71% AUD -0.20% -0.46% -0.94% -0.67% 0.12% 0.29% -0.56% NZD -0.54% -0.76% -1.24% -1.04% -0.16% -0.29% -0.85% CHF 0.36% 0.09% -0.38% -0.21% 0.71% 0.56% 0.85% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Market participants refrained from continuing to price in three 25 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025 following the hot producer inflation data from the US, helping the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot on Thursday.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 3.3% on a yearly basis in July. This reading followed June's 2.4% increase and came in much higher than analysts' estimate of 2.5%. Other details of the data showed that the PPI and the core PPI both rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis.

Retail Sales and Industrial Production data for July will be featured in the US economic calendar on Friday. The market reaction to the Retail Sales data is likely to be straightforward and remain short-lived. A positive surprise could support the USD, while a disappointing print could weigh on the currency and help GBP/USD stretch higher.

Later in the day, the University of Michigan (UoM) will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Survey for August. Rather than the headline Consumer Confidence Index data, markets could react to the One-year Inflation Component of the survey. A noticeable increase in this component could allow the USD to gather strength heading into the weekend and force GBP/USD to turn south.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.

Looking north, the first resistance area could be seen at 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) before 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3700 (static level, round level). On the downside, support levels align at 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).