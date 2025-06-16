Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds above 1.36 as Israel-Iran conflict deepens

The GBP/USD pair has recovered its daily losses, trading around 1.3570 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bullish bias may weaken as the daily chart’s technical analysis indicates that the pair is hovering around the ascending channel pattern. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks up to near 1.3590 against the US Dollar (USD) so far on Monday, remaining inside Friday’s trading range. The GBP/USD pair is expected to remain within a tight range as investors have sidelined ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE), due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Read More...

The GBP/USD surged during the North American session, rising back above the 1.36 figure as hostilities within the Israel-Iran conflict escalated over the weekend and continued into the new week. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3600, gaining 0.27%. Read More...

