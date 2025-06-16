Pound Sterling ticks up against USD ahead of Fed-BoE policy decision

- The Pound Sterling is broadly sideways around 1.3580 against the US Dollar ahead of Fed-BoE monetary policy announcements this week.
- Investors expect both central banks to hold interest rates steady.
- Investors remain on their toes as tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks up to near 1.3590 against the US Dollar (USD) so far on Monday, remaining inside Friday’s trading range. The GBP/USD pair is expected to remain within a tight range as investors have sidelined ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE), due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
At the start of the week, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges down to near 98.00.
Investors will closely monitor the interest rate guidance from both central banks, while they are expected to leave them unchanged at their current levels.
Fed officials have stated that interest rates should remain in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% for a longer time until they get clarity about how the imposition of new economic policies by United States (US) President Donald Trump will influence inflation and impact economic growth. Policymakers have warned that Trump’s agenda could prove to be inflationary for the economy.
In the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, investors will pay close attention to the dot plot, which shows where policymakers see interest rates heading in the near and long term.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling remains calm ahead of UK CPI data
- The Pound Sterling trades broadly stable against its major peers on Monday, with investors awaiting the BoE’s interest rate announcement. The United Kingdom (UK) central bank is expected to leave borrowing rates steady at 4.25% on Thursday as officials guided a “gradual and careful” monetary-expansion approach, following a 25-basis-points (bps) interest rate reduction in May’s policy meeting.
- Financial market participants doubt that the BoE will retain its “gradual and careful” policy easing guidance as the latest employment data for the three-month period ending April showed cracks emerging in the job growth pace.
- UK business owners have slowed down their hiring pace to offset the impact of an increase in their contribution to the social security scheme, which took effect in April. In the UK Autumn Statement, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced an increase in employers’ contribution to National Insurance (NI) to 15% from 13.8%.
- Ahead of the BoE monetary policy, investors will also focus on the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. The UK CPI report is expected to show that price pressures grew at a moderate pace.
- On the global front, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are likely to limit investors’ appetite for risk-sensitive assets, such as the Pound Sterling. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has threatened to accelerate attacks on Iran if Iran continues firing missiles at Israel, Euronews reported. “Tehran will burn if it keeps launching attacks on Israel,” Katz said. Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to choke off the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important gateway for Oil shipping, Reuters reported.
- During European trading hours, a spokesperson from the Israeli military forces stated that their forces "destroyed more than one-third of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers.”
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.32%
|-0.14%
|-0.30%
|-0.15%
|-0.60%
|-0.55%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.32%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.17%
|-0.16%
|-0.23%
|0.25%
|GBP
|0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|-0.21%
|-0.29%
|0.19%
|JPY
|0.30%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|-0.60%
|-0.61%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|0.15%
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.16%
|-0.38%
|-0.40%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.60%
|0.16%
|0.21%
|0.60%
|0.38%
|-0.07%
|0.41%
|NZD
|0.55%
|0.23%
|0.29%
|0.61%
|0.40%
|0.07%
|0.48%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.41%
|-0.48%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling faces pressure above 1.3600
The Pound Sterling is broadly sideways below 1.3600 against the US Dollar on Monday. The near-term trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher around 1.3500.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to break decisively above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI holds above that level.
On the upside, the 13 January 2022 high of 1.3750 will be a key hurdle for the pair. Looking down, the horizontal line plotted from the September 26 high of 1.3434 will act as a key support zone.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Jun 18, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6690
AUD/USD rapidly left behind Friday’s pronounced decline and regained strong impulse on Monday, surpassing the 0.6500 barrier with certain conviction and reaching new peaks around 0.6550. The move higher in spot was propped up by extra losses in the US Dollar and a generalised risk-on mood.
EUR/USD keeps the bid bias in place
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1600 barrier once again, although it failed to extend the move further north in quite a firm start to the week. The renewed weakness around the Greenback allowed spot and the risk complex in general to regain composure and leave behind the recent drop.
Gold slips back to daily lows, looks at $3,380
Gold keeps its offered stance on Monday, and is now drifting lower to the area of daily troughs around $3,380 per troy ounce against the backdrop of persistent risk-on sentiment and shrinking effervescence in the Middle East. Furthermore, the tepid bounce in US yields across the board also contributes to the decline in the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP flaunts potential breakout to $3.00 on surging risk appetite
Ripple (XRP) flaunts a short-term bullish outlook as part of the recovery from the sell-off encountered last week after Israel launched attacks on Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.