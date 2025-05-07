Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pauses rally as traders eye Fed, BoE’s decisions

GBP/USD pauses rally as traders eye Fed, BoE’s decisions
The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreated after posting back-to-back days of gains versus the US Dollar (USD). Still, positive news related to a possible de-escalation of the China-US tensions lent a lifeline to the Greenback, which remains firm in early trading. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3360, virtually unchanged.Read More...
Pound Sterling trades cautiously against USD, Fed-BoE policy decision looms large
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades cautiously to near 1.3370 against the US Dollar (USD) during North American trading hours on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faces slight pressure, while the USD consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT, in which the central bank is almost certain to keep interest rates steady in the current range of 4.25-4.50%. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Slides to mid-1.3300s amid some USD buying ahead of Fed decision
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Wednesday and erodes a part of its weekly gains registered over the past two days, to the 1.3400 mark. The intraday slide is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) strength and drags spot prices below mid-1.3300s in the last hour. Read More...
