US Secretary of State Rubio to meet officials from Greenland and Denmark next week — Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he will meet with officials from Denmark and Greenland next week, Reuters reported on Thursday. This comes after the US President Donald Trump doubled down on his intention to take over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Still, "as a diplomat, which is what I am now, and what we work on, we always prefer to settle it in different ways - that included in Venezuela," Rubio said when asked if the U.S. was willing to potentially endanger the U.S.-led NATO military alliance with a forcible takeover of Greenland.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.16% higher on the day to trade at $4,460.