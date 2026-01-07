The USD/JPY pair posts modest gains around 156.70 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the US Dollar (USD) as demand for safe-haven assets cools after geopolitical tensions. Traders will keep an eye on the US Initial Jobless Claims data later on Thursday. On Friday, the US December employment report will be in the spotlight.

The shocking capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States (US) over the weekend had a short-lived impact on most asset classes, particularly in currencies. Furthermore, the US Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit a 14-month high in December, which contributed to the Greenback’s upside.

Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday showed that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 52.3.

However, dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations might weigh on the USD against the JPY. Traders anticipate two rate cuts in 2026, with the first expected to appear in April and the second no later than September.

On the other hand, the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path could provide some support to the JPY. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the Japanese central bank will continue raising rates if economic and price developments move in line with forecasts. Ueda further stated that adjusting the degree of monetary support will help the economy achieve sustained growth and that wages and prices are likely to rise together moderately.