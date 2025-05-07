- US Treasury Secretary to meet Chinese Vice Premier in Switzerland, lifting market sentiment.
- Fed is expected to hold rates steady; markets price first cut in July with two more by year-end.
- UK-India trade pact finalized; speculation grows over a potential UK-US agreement amid global tariff shifts.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreated after posting back-to-back days of gains versus the US Dollar (USD). Still, positive news related to a possible de-escalation of the China-US tensions lent a lifeline to the Greenback, which remains firm in early trading. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3360, virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD holds near 1.3360 as easing US-China tensions lift Dollar ahead of Fed decision and BoE meeting
Risk appetite improved in hopes of easing tensions between Beijing and Washington. The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he would meet a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland this weekend.
The trader’s focus shifted to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT. Before the meeting, policymakers expressed that the policy is appropriate to balance the central bank’s dual mandate. The swaps markets so far had priced in the first 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut for the July meeting, and they expect two additional reductions towards the end of the year.
Across the pond, news emerged on Tuesday that the UK and India had agreed to a free trade pact, spurred by US President Donald Trump's enactment of tariffs worldwide.
Analysts suggested that a trade deal between the US and the UK could be announced soon.
Aside from this, investors are watching the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy decision on Thursday. The markets had priced in 94 bps of easing, including 25 bps on Thursday.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair consolidated within the 1.3320 – 1.3400 range for the last five trading days amid the lack of a catalyst that could trigger a move outside that area. A hawkish hold by the Fed could drive the pair toward the low 1.33 and pave the way for a breakout below the latter.
In that outcome, GBP/USD could test the April 23 daily low of 1.3233 ahead of 1.3200. On further weakness, prices could drop all the way toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3044.
Conversely, if GBP/USD climbs past 1.3400, buyers could test the year-to-date (YTD) high at 1.3443, followed by 1.3450. Once these levels are breached, the next resistance will be 1.3500.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.27%
|-0.75%
|-0.99%
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.50%
|-0.61%
|EUR
|0.27%
|-0.22%
|-0.47%
|0.39%
|0.40%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.75%
|0.22%
|-0.46%
|0.60%
|0.61%
|0.25%
|0.14%
|JPY
|0.99%
|0.47%
|0.46%
|0.85%
|0.87%
|0.58%
|0.50%
|CAD
|0.15%
|-0.39%
|-0.60%
|-0.85%
|-0.28%
|-0.36%
|-0.46%
|AUD
|0.13%
|-0.40%
|-0.61%
|-0.87%
|0.28%
|-0.36%
|-0.47%
|NZD
|0.50%
|-0.04%
|-0.25%
|-0.58%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|0.61%
|0.08%
|-0.14%
|-0.50%
|0.46%
|0.47%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains weak near 1.1350, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD maintains its offered stance near 1.1350 on Tuesday, following a mild bounce in the US Dollar in response to confirmation of the first official US-China trade talks this weekend. A broadly cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision still keeps the pair within a narrow range.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3350 on firm Dollar ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD now faces extra selling pressure and recedes to the 1.3350-1.3340 band on Wednesday. Cable’s bearish performance comes as the Greenback finds modest support, underpinned by improving risk sentiment tied to optimism over upcoming US-China trade talks.
Gold remains sidelined below $3,400 prior to Fed, Powell
Gold gives away part of its recent strong gains on Wednesday, slipping back below the $3,400 mark as confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampens safe-haven demand. Caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day also kept buyers on the sidelines.
Federal Reserve expected to hold interest rate steady amid growing US recession concerns
The US Fed will announce monetary policy decisions following the May policy meeting on Wednesday. Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the third consecutive meeting, after cutting the interest rate by 25 bps to the 4.25%-4.5% range in December.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.