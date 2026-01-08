The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its heavy losses registered over the past two days and oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s during the Asian session on Thursday. However, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders and before positioning for an extension of the retracement slide from the 1.3565-1.3570 region, or the highest level since September 18, touched on Tuesday.

A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment offsets Wednesday's mixed US economic releases and assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to preserve its weekly gains, which, in turn, caps the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the Institute for Supply Management reported that the business activity in the US services sector unexpectedly picked up in December and its Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 54.4 from 52.6 in November. Separately, the ADP's national employment report showed that private payrolls rebounded less than expected in December.

Adding to this, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed that US job openings fell more than expected in November, suggesting that demand for labor continued to ebb. The data reaffirms market expectations for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which might keep a lid on any further USD appreciation. Furthermore, the Bank of England (BoE) less dovish message, suggesting that rates are getting closer to neutral, might continue to act as a tailwind for the British Pound (GBP) and help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair.

Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Thursday, leaving spot prices at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the North American session, traders will look to the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims for some impetus. The focus, however, will remain glued to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which will influence expectations about the Fed's future rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near-term and determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.